The OWTU Refuses The Prime Minister’s Invitation To Purchase Petrotrin’s Refinery.

President General of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, Ancel Roget, says it cannot support the Prime Minister’s offer that the OWTU would be given the first option to buy the refinery at State-owned energy company, Petrotrin.

Dr Rowley made the proposal during a televised address to the nation September 03.

Speaking at a news briefing held at the office of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers, Henry Street, Port of Spain, Mr Roget said the OWTU cannot accept this offer as the union always maintained that the refinery should be owned by citizens.

