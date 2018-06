Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at the Drag Mall in Port- of- Spain on Sunday.

The fire reportedly destroyed thousands of dollars’ worth of clothing and merchandise.

Four stores are said to have received the brunt of the damage.

The cause of the blaze or the extent of damage is not yet known.

This is the third fire at the mall within the last few years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest