Power102FM

Threats of Further Information on Jearleen, Has no Impact. Former HDC Boss Says Her Conscience Is Clear.

Threats of Further Information on Jearleen, Has no Impact. Former HDC Boss Says Her Conscience Is Clear.

0

Former Managing Director at the Housing Development Corporation, Jearlean John, says she is not troubled by claims from government minister  Fitzgerald Hinds that the state has new credible information that will be used in the court case to prosecute her and several other former HDC officials over allegations of corruption.

Speaking during the Power Breakfast Programme on Power 102.1fm this morning Mr. Hinds said the state was able to get information from the banks pertaining to the matter that will be very useful going forward.

However, speaking in a News Power Now interview this afternoon, Ms. John said her conscience remains clear and she is not fazed in anyway.

HDC Managing Director tells the ToP CoP to name the gang leaders…
Jearlean John Wants to Make Positive Impact, Decides to Enter Politics.
PM to name Las Alturas commission chairman

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: