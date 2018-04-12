Three Men Held For the Murder of Daniel Copper.

Three men ages 23, 26, 28 have been held by police in connection with the murder of 29- year-old Daniel Copper.

Police reports say on Monday, Copper left his workplace in La Romaine around 4pm to pick up his three-year- old daughter at a pre-school.

However, he never arrived and at around 5pm Copper’s 26- year- old wife, a teacher, was contacted and a report made to the police.

Acting on information, Officers Ramlogan and Bachaus detained a man in connection with the incident and went to Board Narve, Princess Town where they found Copper’s body in an area with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers then went to Realise Road, Barrackpore where they found Copper’s vehicle with a different number plate in an abandoned estate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

