Three Police Officers Detained in Connection With Kidnapping Of Natalie Pollonais.

There are reports this morning that three police officers have been taken into custody for the kidnapping of 47-year-old mother of three, Natalie Pollonais.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith announced that the police service did not cower to criminal elements but rather, used intelligence to extract the kidnapped woman.

Griffith was speaking alongside National Security Minister Stuart Young outside the Police Administration Building at the corner of Edward and Sackville Streets in Port-of-Spain, hours after the announcement of her rescue.

Also on site was Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

Pollonais was safely recovered from a house in Central, Trinidad. She was subsequently taken to the Police Administration building and is said to be safe, unharmed and in overall good health.

Speaking at a news briefing in Port- of- Spain on Monday night, Police Commissioner Gary Commissioner Griffith said no ransom had been paid for her safe release.

