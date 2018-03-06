Tobago Being Stifled. Watson Duke Calls on Tobagonians to Stand Up and Speak Out.

Public Services Association President, Watson Duke says citizens of Tobago are tired and fed up of waiting for things to make progress on the Island.

Speaking with the media this morning during a press conference in Scarborough, Tobago, regarding the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s call for a “Shut Down,” Duke said the country can develop but it takes the citizens to stand up and speak out on issues.

Duke said several matters regarding the health sector and the continuous issue with the sea bridge has have hindered the lives of Tobagonians.

Assemblyman, Farley Augustine said he was shocked by the number of people who stood up and voiced their issues with the Chamber, during the recent meeting.

Augustine said the People’s National Movement does not have the best interest of Tobago at heart.

