Tobago Chamber Chairperson Says Port Authority Chairman’s Resignation Has Come Too Little, Too Late.

Alison Lewis has resigned as Port Authority Chairperson.

Chairperson of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce’s Inter Island Transport Committee, Diana Hadad has described the shock resignation of Port Authority Chairperson, Allison Lewis as “too little too late”.

Ms. Lewis reportedly resigned last week Friday but has remained tight lipped on her resignation.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said he had heard of Lewis’ resignation but had not yet seen the letter.

Ms. Hadad speaking on TV6 this morning suggested that incompetence by the board may have been the reason for Ms Lewis’ resignation

