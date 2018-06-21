Tobago Chamber Head Says Ferry Arrival is A Fantasy.

Head of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Martin George has described the arrival of the Galeons Passage as a fantasy.

He says that it is becoming harder and harder to believe that it will actually materialize and bring some of comfort to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking with news Power Now this morning, he called on the Government to be honest to the people of T&T.

He said it is unacceptable that a ship that has been paid for, is taking half a year to arrive in the country.

