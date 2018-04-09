Tobago Chamber Head Scoffs at Tobago MP’s Comments, Saying It’s An INSULT.

With daily uncertainty about the sailing of the Fast Ferry and the Cargo Ferry between Trinidad and Tobago, there are claims by business owners and citizens in general that there are shortages of foodstuff and basic items on the island.

Vice-chairman of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and leading Attorney Martin George is concerned as to when both the T&T Spirit and the T&T Express will be back in Service.

Mr. George says the Ferry issue is not just a Tobago issue but a national issue.

Mr. George was also highly critical of the comments made by current Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy in the parliament that Tobago is not suffering.

According to Mr. George the statement is an “insult” to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

