Chairman of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce’s Inter-island Transportartion Committee, Diane Hadad says she does not believe that the return of the T&T Spirit to service should herald a celebration.

She suggested that Tobagonians have nothing to celebrate given the problems facing the island.

Ms. Hadad added that she is not surprised by the statements by Minister Sinanan that the Galleons Passage will not arrive by the end of this month as previously planned.

