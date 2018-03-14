Power102FM

Tobago House of Assembly Members Say Cabo Star Contract Should NOT Be Renewed.

Members of the Tobago House of Assembly and the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce have unanimously agreed that the conditions of the Cabo Star are untenable and a call is being made on the authorities to desist from renewing the contract of the Cabo Star.

At Tuesday’s meeting held at the Victor E Bruce Complex, Scarborough, there was also agreement with the Chief Secretary’s proposal to have a joint committee comprising THA and Chamber representatives, to meet with Ministry of Works and Transport and the Port Authority regarding the operations of the sea bridge.

