Tobago Man Appears in Court for Trafficking Marijuana Aboard Cabo Star.

A Mason Hall man, who is alleged to have transported three hundred and sixty thousand dollars’ worth of marijuana from Trinidad to Tobago, aboard the vessel, Cabo Star on April 2nd, was expected to appear before a Scarborough Magistrate yesterday, charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

36 -year -old Rodney Rooplal, a sales clerk, of Sandy River, Mason Hall, was arrested by officers of the Scarborough CID, at the Scarborough Port, at around 8:30pm, on Monday after disembarking the ferry.

The white panel van he was driving was stopped and searched, which resulted in officers discovering ten rectangular packets containing six kilogrammes of marijuana.

Rooplal was charged on Tuesday April 3rd, by PC Kernel Dates, of the Scarborough Task Force.

