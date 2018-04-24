Power102FM

Tobago Teachers Gather in Protest. TTUTA Stands in Solidarity.

President of the Tobago Council of the Unified Teachers Association, Orlando Kerr, says a lack of action from the state on several matters prompted today’s demonstration by teachers who gathered outside of the THA Divison of Education, located at Dutch Fort, Scarborough.

Speaking with reporters Mr Kerr said one of the issues has to do with challenges being faced by graduates from the University of the Trinidad and Tobago.

TTUTA President, Lynsley Doodhai, in an interview said the union has agreed to give their colleagues much needed support in their struggle for resolution on matters affecting them.

