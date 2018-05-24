Tobago Teen Chopped in the Head. Warded In Serious Condition at Hospital.

A 17-year-old boy is today warded in serious condition at the Scarborough General Hospital.

The unidentified teen was attacked and chopped in Tobago on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that he was chopped to the left side of his head, allegedly by another student.

The incident is said to have taken place near the Scarborough library.

The injured teen was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and is said to still be warded up to this morning.

The police were notified and are investigating.

The injury has been described as serious but not life-threatening.

The aftermath of the incident was recorded by another classmate, who uploaded clips to social media, however, due to the victim’s age, his identity is being withheld.

