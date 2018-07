The Tobago House of Assembly says Da-xia James of Signal Hill Government Primary is Tobago’s top Secondary Entrance Assessment student.

She will attend Bishop’s High School.

Second was Lambeau Anglican’s Annaya Baird.

Signal Hill Government Primary had three of the top four students.

THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles visited schools on the sister isle today to congratulate students who sat the SEA exam, as results were delivered this morning.

