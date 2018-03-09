Too Much Homework. Cirriculum Division Officers Call for Alternative, Creative Teaching Methods at T&T’s Schools.

Curriculum Division Officers are raising issue with the amount of homework some teachers give to students on a daily basis. They made the comment d

They made the comment during a meeting between Education Minister Anthony Garcia and a team of officials at the Port-of-Spain and St George East Education District Offices on Wednesday.

The officers echoed similar sentiments expressed by the Minister in conversations he had with members of the media in recent times, about issues regarding homework and the weight of schoolbags.

The curriculum division officers said many times homework is left uncorrected.

They also noted that teachers have a heavy dependence on textbooks as opposed to finding alternative, creative ways to teach.

This, they highlighted, contributes to high levels of underperformance among students.

