Acting Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams, is assuring citizens that they can expect a strong visibility of officers across the nations during the July \August holiday period.

Speaking at a news briefing on Wednesday ACP Williams said popular public spots will be frequented by officers.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon , are the members of the public to cooperate with the police service as they do what is required to ensure the safety of individuals.

