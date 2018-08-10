Top Cop, Gary Griffith’s Contract Sent to Chief Personnel Officer.

Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, has indicated that the Chief Personnel Officer is now in possession of the contract for newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith.

Minister Young gave the update on the matter during Thursday’s post cabinet news briefing.

Mr. Young also explained that the cabinet is responsible for deciding the terms and conditions of Mr Griffith’s contract.

Recently Mr. Griffith received his letter of appointment from the Police Service Commission.

