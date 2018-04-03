Tourism in Tobago Hard Hit by Inter Island Transportation Stress, Says Hotel & Tourism Association Chairman.

The lack of reliable inter-island transportation continues to have a dramatic effect on Tobago’s tourism industry.

This was confirmed this morning by Chairman of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, Chris James.

Speaking with CNC3, Mr James said that compared to previous years, there was a drastic reduction in the occupancy figures for Tobago over the Easter weekend with some hotels and guest houses remaining totally empty.

Mr. James adder that while the Tobago Hoteliers appreciate the work Caribeban Airlines has attempted to do, there is no substitute for a properly functioning sea-bridge.

