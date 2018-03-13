Power102FM

Transport Minister Defends Infrastructural Upgrade Required for New Ferry. Says Tax Payers Will Benefit.

Transport Minister Defends Infrastructural Upgrade Required for New Ferry. Says Tax Payers Will Benefit.

0 4

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan explains that MV Galleons Passage was not custom built for Trinidad and Tobago and as such needs to be customized.

Speaking on TV 6 this morning, he revealed that the availability of the boat at its price made it a difficult deal to turn down despite the necessary customizations that were still needed.

Minister Sinanan added that the boat was a steal of a deal and suggested that tax payers will benefit more in the long run from the purchase of this vessel.

 

Sea Bridge Uncertainty Prompts Major Concerns. The Prime Minster is Called on To Answer.
Bus Route Now Closed. Minister Says Bus Route Allowance Isn’t Always Easy.
Desist from Burning Tires and Debris, Begs Minister.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0