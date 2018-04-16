Transport Minister Gives No Date for Galleon’s Passage Arrival.

The Minister of Transport is today saying that persons should not hold to a particular date when it comes to the arrival of the Galeon’s Passage.

The Transport Minister had announced that the vessel would arrive in Trinidad and Tobago at the end of this month.

However speaking with the media recently, he said that the vessel was now expected to arrive in May.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM this morning, Minister Rohan Sinanan said that there are quite a few details to take into consideration when considering the time of its arrival.

He also disclosed that work continuing afoot to ensure that Tobago is ready for its arrival.

