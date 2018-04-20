Transport Minister Now Awaits Report on Problem with T&T Spirit on Thursday.

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, is awaiting a report on the delay of the berthing of the fast ferry vessel the T&T Spirit at the port of Port of Spain.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Trinidad & Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company, Vilma Lewis Cockburn, says the vessel left Scarborough, Tobago at 6.25am with 366 passengers and 129 vehicles.

In a media release today she said upon arrival into the Capital City at 9.30 am the vessel was unable to berth as a hydraulic hose burst on the starboard side.

It added that the hose was repaired and the passengers were able to disembark.

Speaking with reporters this afternoon, Minister Sinanan gave some insight into the impact the development and commended the on board crew for addressing the situation.

