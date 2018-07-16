Transport Minister Rohan Sinannan Says The Galleons Passage Is Now in T&T Waters.

The Galleons Passage is finally in Trinidad and Tobago waters.

This is according to Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

Minister Sinanan says it will be at least another week before the vessel, makes its first trip on the seabridge.

He explains that the vessel will have to go through all the necessary customs and other clearances when it docks at the Port of Port-of-Spain.

Speaking this morning on CNC3, Minister Sinanan added that the Galleons Passage is just the start of something good for Tobagonians.

He is promising that soon…seabridge woes will be a thing of the past.

Meanwhile Port Authority chairman Lyle Alexander says the Port was “still working” on the dredging for the Galleons Passage.

