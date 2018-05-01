Trinbagonians Selfish. So Says Roman Catholic Archbishop.

Archbishop Father Jason Gordon is today accusing Trinbagonians of being selfish over the “Venezuelan refugees” issue.

Many Trinbagonians on social media and radio call in programs have expressed concern of the number of Venezuelans coming into the country and the possible burden they may place on the state.

Father Gordon is advocating for Venezuelan nationals seeking refuge to be welcomed, treated with dignity and integrated into this country.

He says the persons coming to Trinidad and Tobago are facing a crisis and are coming not to “sponge off us” but rather to seek a better life.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

