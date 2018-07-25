Trinidad and Tobago Dancers off to NBC in California for World of Dance Event.

Four Trinbagonian dance acts are heading to California in the USA this week to participate in the next phase of screening for the NBC hit series, World of Dance which takes place on July 28 and 29 in Pasadena, California.

Dancer, Thema Williams; salsa duo, Stefan Maynard and Karline Brathwaite; hip-hop duo, DREN and group, The Academy will all represent Trinidad and Tobago at the international qualifier and also attend two informative workshops in Burbank, California during their stay in the Western state.

Franchise holders, Lequay Edge have fulfilled their responsibility to host the local qualifier and to assist the winning crews to get to California and are hoping for a great showing at the international qualifier this week.

“Win, lose or draw,” stated Lequay Edge Director, Kyle Lequay, “We will be the first Caribbean nation to field an entire contingent at this international qualifier and of course, the experience will be invaluable to our local dancers and dance crews moving forward in their careers. We must give special thanks to the NLCB, Sunshine Snacks, Be Well Medical Group, 63 Lounge and the Ministries of Culture, Sports and Tourism respectively – Thanks to their support, we were able to organize everyone’s flights, accommodations and transportation arrangements in time, so now we can field this contingent of over 25 dancers for this great international competition. Now, we’re all ready to show NBC what Trinidad and Tobago has to offer!”

