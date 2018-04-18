Trinidad and Tobago Fishermen to Return from Venezuelan Police Custody, Today.

National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon, says the latest update he has received on the three local fishermen in Venezuela is that they should return to Trinidad today.

They were arrested by the Guardia Nacional recently , appeared in court, later released and were expected to return on Sunday with the help on local Coast Guard who were supposed to meet the fishermen at a particular point but this did not materialize.

In a media release on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs said the men were housed with relatives in Tucupita and were free to leave Venezuela on their own volition.

Speaking in the Senate Tuesday Minister Dillon said from reliable feedback received, the locals are scheduled to be back home on Wednesday.

