Trinidad and Tobago Pastor Says Homosexuals Are Mentally Ill.

Controversial comments today by Pastor Terrence Browne who said homosexuals are mentally ill.

His comments came as part of Power 102.1 FM’s programming today concerning the court’s decision to declare Section 13 of the Sexual Offences Act which speaks to buggery, as unconstitutional.

Speaking with host Andy Johnson, Pastor Browne explained that research shows that mental illnesses are more prevalent among homosexuals and as such they should be treated accordingly.

Bishop Maurice Jones struck a less insolent tone saying that he believes homosexuals are entitled to basic human rights…just as any other human being.

He also suggested that national referendums be held to resolve matters such as this before changes are made to the laws and constitution.

Several religious bodies have a planned rally on the issue this Friday.

