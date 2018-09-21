Trinidad and Tobago Photographer, Calvin French Passes Away.

Famed local photographer, Calvin French (Centre), has passed away. He lost his battle with cancer after ailing for a short period.

French was a former model who worked in Montreal, Canada before moving to Milan, Italy where he continued his modeling career.

Subsequently, he moved to New York where he focused on photography, having worked for GQ magazine, Details and Gentlemen’s Options before returning to Trinidad.

French became a mainstay to T&T’s media. He worked with the Trinidad Guardian newspaper and the Express.

The Power 102.1FM family extends condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Calvin French.

