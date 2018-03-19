Trinidad and Tobago Swears In Its First Female President, Today.

Trinidad and Tobago will by midday today have its first female President. Justice of Appeal Paula Mae Weekes will be sworn in this morning at the Queens Park Savannah.

According to the Police Service, there will be traffic restrictions in place until 2 PM today as the swearing in ceremony takes place at the Grand Stand of the Queens Park Savannah with a reception carded to be held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts afterwards.

The restrictions include streets near the Queens Park Savannah and near the National Academy for the Performing Arts.

ASP Michael Jackman speaking on TV 6 this morning revealed some of the restrictions facing motorists coming into Port of Spain.

Stay with us at Power 102 FM as we bring you details of the inauguration, which began at 10 AM today.

