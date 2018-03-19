Trinidad and Tobago’s Legal Aid and Judiciary On the Verge of Collapse, Says Attorney.

Attorney Rekha Ramjit says the legal system in Trinidad and Tobago is clogged, adding that both Legal Aid and the judiciary are on the verge of collapse. Ms. Ramjit made the comment following the release of her client Jimmy Huggins, early last week.

Mr. Huggins had spent fifteen years in jail awaiting trial for the 2003 killing of Dilip Rambharose.

Speaking on the programme Impact T&T inn power 102.1FM, Ms. Ramjit pointed out that the Attorney General had planned to install a court in the prison.

She also voiced concern that the more experienced attorneys are not taking up Legal Aid matters.

Ms. Ramjit insists that if proper investigation and analysis were done, her client would never have been charged.

