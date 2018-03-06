Truckers Lament Continued Sea Bridge Issues Is Bad for Business.

President of the Truckers and Traders Association, Horace Ameed is today saying that continuing issues with the sea bridge is making it increasingly d

President of the Truckers and Traders Association, Horace Ameed is today saying that continuing issues with the sea bridge is making it increasingly difficult to operate business on the sister isle.

He says the recent weather patterns have been problematic for those seeking to travel between the islands.

Mr. Ameed explained that problems also arise when people are unable to get back to the airport in time for their flights and are forced to pay a $50 fine.

To compound matters he highlighted that repair work will commence on the Runway at the airport in Tobago which will see it close at 10pm and reopen at 6am.

He claims will add pressure to an already difficult situation given the sea bridge problems.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning he said promises made have not been honored.

He said that several more businesses have had to close their doors as a result of continued complications regarding travel between Trinidad and Tobago.

