T&T and Jamaica Come to An Agreement Over Trade Imbalance.

Trade and Industry Minister, Paula Gopee Scoon, says this country and Jamaica have agreed on several areas to address the issue of a trade imbalance favouring Trinidad and Tobago.

She explained that at a recent meeting between the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica and a trade delegation from this country the matter was discussed.

Responding to a question in the Senate this afternoon, Minister Gopee Scoon gave details on the measures agreed upon by both sides to tackle the situation.

