T&T Family of 4 Returned After Being Detained in Jordan Since January.

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Dennis Moses, says the Ministry has been advised that three members of a Trinidad and Tobago family allegedly detained in Jordan since January 2018 have returned to this country.

Minister Moses pointed out that this country and Jordan do not have formal diplomatic relations.

However, he explained that the Ministry has been able to confirm that the family, allegedly detained, consisted of four persons.

He noted that the Ministry was not able to determine the reasons for their alleged detention.

During the question and answer segment in the Senate this afternoon, Opposition Senator Wade Mark inquired about what has been done to get the final member of the family in question back to this country.

