T&T Marks 28th Anniversary of 1990 Insurrection.

Twenty-eight years later, the memories of the attempted coup remain etched in the minds of citizens who witnessed the unforgettable incident in 1990. Twenty-four people died and many more were injured during the six-day ordeal, which all began on July 27, 1990 when members of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen stormed the Parliament and TTT television station.

Today Trinidad and Tobago marks the 28th anniversary of the attempted coup.

On July 27, 1990 members of the Jamaat-al Muslimeen stormed the parliament and TV station, TTT. Everyone inside, including then Prime Minister ANR Robinson, was held hostage for several days.

Leader of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen, Imam Yasin Abu Bakr, then appeared on TV and announced that the Government had been overthrown and he was negotiating with the army. Bakr urged calm and said there should be no looting.

ANR Robinson told the army to attack with full force.

The armed insurgents ordered then Prime Minister ANR Robinson to call off the security forces. However, he instead instructed the military to attack with full force. Robinson was then beaten and shot in his right leg.

The Jamaat-al Muslimeen surrendered on August, after six days of negotiation.

In 2010, then Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced a Commission of Inquiry into the events surrounding the 1990 attempted coup.

