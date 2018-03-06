TT Men’s 4 X400 Relay Team Miss Bronze in 2018 IAAF Championships.

THE TT men’s 4x400m team has missed bronze by the narrowest of margins in the final event of the 2018 IAAF (International Association of Athletics Fed

THE TT men’s 4x400m team has missed bronze by the narrowest of margins in the final event of the 2018 IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England.

A lot was expected of the men’s 4x400m team, after the quartet of Jarrin Solomon, Jereem Richards, Machel Cedenio and Lalonde Gordon won gold at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London. However, on this occasion TT could not get on the podium as a new national indoor record of three minutes, 02.52 seconds was only enough for fourth place. Deon Lendore, who earned a bronze medal for TT in the men’s 400m final on Saturday, ran first followed by Richards, Asa Guevara and Gordon.

A different TT team competed in the heats as the quartet of Renny Quow, Richards, Cedenio and Gordon stopped the clock in 3:05.96 to qualify for the final.

Belgium finished just ahead of TT to get bronze in 3:02.51. The Polish quartet of Karol Zalewski, Rafal Omelko, Lukasz Krawczuk and Jakub Krzewina won the gold medal in 3:01.77 which was a new world indoor record. USA led for the first three legs, but had to settle for silver in 3:01.97.

TT ended the Championships with one medal – a bronze medal by Lendore in the men’s 400m event

SOURCE: Trinidad Newsday.

