T&T Spirit and Passengers Aboard Endure Morning Hiccup.

A malfunctioning hydraulic hose this morning prevented the T&T Spirit from docking at the port of Port of Spain leaving passengers stranded on board for almost an hour after the boat arrived.

A release from Acting CEO of the Trinidad & Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Co, Vilma Lewis-Cockburn said that the vessel left Scarborough at 6.25am with 366 passengers and 129 vehicles.

It added that upon arrival into POS at 9.30 am the vessel was unable to berth as a hydraulic hose had burst on the starboard side.

The hose was repaired and the passengers were able to disembark around 10:30.

The boat returned to service on Monday after several months on dry dock and undergoing sea trials.

Speaking with News Power Now a short while ago, Mrs Lewis Cockburn said despite this, she has no reason to suspect sabotage.

She is urging the public to not let their confidence in the ferry be rattled by this incident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

