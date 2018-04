Good reviews are coming from some of the passengers who were on board today’s sailing of the T&T Spirit from Scarborough to Port of Spain.

After being out of service on the inter-island sea bridge for several months due to dry docking, the vessel reportedly left Tobago around 6:30 this morning and arrived in Port of Spain around 9:20am.

Speaking with reporters this afternoon some passengers expressed delight with how the sailing went.

