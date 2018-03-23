The Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago says the T&T Spirit will not resume sailing today.

In a statement, the Port Authority said that while it said all major works to the T&T Spirit were completed, repairs have prevented the continuation of the vessels’ sea trials, which are necessary to obtain the certificates to operate on the inter-island service.

It added that coming out of the last sea trials on March 21, further works are being carried out on the vessel’s safety systems.

A statement is expected to be made today at a Media conference.

Passengers with confirmed tickets for the ferry from March 23 – 25 will now be accommodated on flights from CAL.

The Port says these passengers can go directly to the airport and check in at the Ferry Help Desk. Passengers with vehicles must check in at the Ferry Terminal and their vehicles will be transported on the M.V. Cabo Star. These passengers will be transported on PTSC buses to the airport.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

