T&TEC Using Modern Technology to Disconnect Overdue Accounts.

General Manager at the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission, Kelvin Ramsook, says the Commission is taking steps to use modernised technology to disconnect individuals who are delinquent in paying their bills.

He said that at present a small percent of its meters are remote disconnect meters.

Speaking before a sitting of the Joint Select Committee on State Enterprises, Mr. Ramsook said the Commission plans to go the way of utilising pre-paid meters where consumers can better manage their use of electricity every month.

