TTMA Expresses Pleasure on Anti Gang Legislation Passage.

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers  Association says it is pleased that agreement has been reached between the government and the Opposition regarding the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill.

TTMA explains that the prevalence of global terrorism makes it critical that the country’s borders are well protected from internal and external threats.  

President of the TTMA, Christopher Alcazar, notes that the “the perception of our country as being free from terrorist activity is important to investor confidence.

He pointed out that it bears even more significance as the country seeks to reduce criminal activity in general and restore a sense of safety amongst the business community.”

In a media release the TTMA said the Association now looks forward to the passage of the Bill in the Upper House and thereafter the relevant sign off by the President.

