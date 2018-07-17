TTPS Assessment of Senior Management Will Take Officers Away From Duty, Argues Senior Policeman.

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Acting Assistant Superintendent, Michael Seales, is expressing concern that the upcoming assessment process will take senior management of the service away from the job.

There are reports that the TTPS is moving to fill vacancies but the Police Association is requesting a meeting with Acting Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams to discuss the matter.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme this afternoon, Mr. Seales said the way in which the leadership plans to go about the move raises serious questions.

Mr. Seales also described as a perianal problem the large amount of leave accumulated by officers, sometimes up to four years, prior to their departure from the service.

