Power102FM

TTPS Maintains Wrecking in T&T isn’t Not A Hustle.

0

TTPS Maintains Wrecking in T&T isn’t Not A Hustle.

Public Relations Officer for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service ASP Michael Jackman is today maintaining that wrecking in this country is not a ‘hustle’ or money making venture.

He says that while there is the view that wreckers are only interested in making money when they wreck vehicles, there must first be a breach of the law before anything happens.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning, ASP Jackman stated that in order for a vehicle to be wrecked there must be certain conditions present.

 

Murder Toll At 50. Authorities Discuss in 4 Hour Long Meeting.
Earl Gonzales selected to replace Mervyn Richardson
TTPS ISSUES SAFETY TIPS

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: