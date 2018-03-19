TTPS Nab Suspect in LaBrea Massacre.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has confirmed that the suspect in the gruesome murders of four people last Tuesday at Sobo Village La Brea, has been captured.

Via its Twitter page, the TTPS indicated that the man was held at around 9:10am walking along a roadway leading out of St Albans Quarry, located some 200m off the Valencia Stretch.

He was detained by officers of the La Horquetta Crime Patrol Unit, under Sergeant Vaughn Waldropt. The officers were on patrol in the district at the time.

The suspect was said to have been in possession of a green knapsack containing clothing at the time he was held.

