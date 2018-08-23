Interact with our

Live Studio

Video

Audio

Message

TTPS Out In Full Force, Says TTPS’ Michael Jackman.

0

TTPS Out In Full Force, Says TTPS’ Michael Jackman.

Public Relations Officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Acting ASP Michael Jackman, says officers are out in full force to assist members

Public Relations Officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Acting ASP Michael Jackman, says officers are out in full force to assist members of the public following Tuesday’s tremor.

He was speaking at the weekly TTPS news briefing in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Mr. Jackman said that police patrols will continue on a regular basis across the country to ensure law and order.

 

Watson Duke Makes it to Toco after Condemning Coast Guard Statement This Morning.
Health Minister Says Increased Internship Period, Just A Suggestion
One- Year- Old Now Motherless Following Vehicular Crash in Barrackpore.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0