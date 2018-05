Acting Inspector, Randall Mc Guirk, of the Port- of- Spain Division, says the Police Service has noticed a reduction in incidents of shooting and wounding, fraud offences, firearm seizures and the murder rate.

He gave the update at the TTPS news briefing held at the Police Administration Building in Port- of- Spain on Wednesday.

