T&T’s Corruption Index Score Improves.

This country is now ranked 77th out of 180 countries in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International.

Trinidad and Tobago’s score improved by six points from 35/100 (2016) to 41/100 (2017) as compared with 101st in 2016.

This is the first time in the last six surveys that Trinidad and Tobago has actually crossed the 40 point mark.

The scores of other CARICOM member states assessed are as follows – Barbados (68), Bahamas (65), St. Vincent and the Grenadines (58), Dominica (57), St. Lucia (55), Grenada (52), and Jamaica (44).

Guyana (38) and Haiti (22) scored lower than Trinidad and Tobago.

This year, New Zealand and Denmark ranked the highest with scores of 89 and 88 respectively.

Syria, South Sudan and Somalia ranked lowest, with scores of 14, 12 and 9 respectively.

The index, which ranks countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people, uses a scale of zero to 100, with zero being highly corrupt and 100 very clean.

In a media release this afternoon, the local Chapter of Transparency International said it is cautiously optimistic at the slight improvement in score hoping that this will be the beginning of an upward trend.

