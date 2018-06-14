T&T’s Goods Should be Pushed into Chinese Market, Suggests Dr. Terrence Farrell.

Former Chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Board, Dr Terrence Farrell, says seeking to get local goods and services into the growing Chinese market should go together with government’s push to attract foreign investment in this country.

His proposal comes on the heels of recent announcements by Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley of several plans and decisions coming out from his trip to China.

Speaking on the Facing the Issues programme on Power 102.1fm this afternoon, Dr. Farrell said while it’s good to have Chinese companies and investors locally our manufacturers must also take advantage of possible avenues for doing business in China.

Dr. Farrell added that doing trade with China is vital especially with the positive diplomatic ties shared between the nations over

