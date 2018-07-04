T&T’s High Commissioner to India Tenders Resignation. Foreign Affairs Ministry in The Dark as to Why.

Acting Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Edmund Dillon, says he has no information at this time as to why this country’s High commissioner to India has tendered his resignation.

Questioned on the issue in the House of Representatives this afternoon by the Member of Parliament for Naparima, Rodney Charles, Minister Dillon said he was not in position to provide any reasons for this development, which was reported in two local newspapers this morning.

The newspaper reports said that Persad, an attorney, tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister, effective July 31st.

He said in the letter he was prepared to return home earlier as might be necessary, citing frustrations over the lack of response to matters he raised, both with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and then with the Prime Minister.

Dave Persad is a former Chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation who resigned from the United National Congress just before the 2015 general elections, and became a member of the PNM.

He was appointed High Commissioner to India in September, 2016.

