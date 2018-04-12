T&T’s Jereem Richards Credited with Gold, After Being Smacked By English Sprinter at Commonwealth Games.

Trinidad and Tobago has won its second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast Australia. Jereem ‘The Dream’ Richards 20.12 seconds at Carrara Stadium.

Richards’ success came after fellow contender England’s Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for snacking Richards in the face during the race. Reports state that Richards matched Hughes stride for stride with about 30 metres to go, when Hughes flayed his left arm and struck his Trinbagonian competitor.

The incident led to Richards’ losing his momentum and Highes initially being tipped for the gold. This was however short lived as an official review of the race showed the reason for disqualification. Both runners were credited with a time of 201.12. The decision is reportedly being protested by England.

