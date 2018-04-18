T&T’s President, Paula Mae Weekes Cites Social Media Comments in Warning Issued to Population, Regarding Bigotry, Victimization and Violence.

President Paula-Mae Weekes is warning citizens against comments which may incite bigotry, victimization and violence.

In a statement issued on Tuesday from the Office of the President Weekes said she noted with growing concern, escalating tensions surrounding a recent court ruling which deemed sodomy laws, referred to in Sections 13 and 16 of the Sexual Offences Act, as unconstitutional.

She stated that she had been watching comments in the media, both traditional and social, with growing concern.

She noted escalating tensions surrounding Sections 13 and 16 of the Sexual Offences Act and the recent judgment of the Court on the constitutionality of those provisions.

The President urged those participating in the debate to bear in mind that while everyone is entitled to hold and express robustly their point of view, care must be taken not to damage the national psyche by inadvertently inciting victimisation, bigotry and violence.

She further implored citizens especially those in a position to influence others, to inform themselves fully on the law and the facts before making public utterances.

